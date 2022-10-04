Watch how cutely this 'bodyguard' cat protects toddler in viral video
A cute cat becomes a 'bodyguard' to protect a toddler in this Twitter video.
Over the years, cats have earned the reputation of being aloof, but in reality, they can be as protective of their human companions as dogs. And a video posted online is a perfect example of this. It shows how a cute 'bodyguard' cat protects a toddler. The video that has garnered millions of eyeballs might prompt you to watch it over and over again.
The now-viral video was posted on Twitter by a user who goes by the handle @Gabriele_Corno. "The Bodyguard," read the caption of the video shared on Twitter. The video shows a cat protecting a toddler who tries to climb over the balcony railing by smacking his hand off the bar.
Watch the viral video below:
The video was posted on October 2 and has garnered five lakh likes. It has also received a lot of comments.
"Like mother she care," posted an individual. "I see why ancient Egyptians worshiped cats..." remarked another. "Amazing babysitter," commented a third with a heart emoticon. "That is remarkable. Animals are so much intelligent than we think and they are fully aware of how vulnerable small children are," wrote a fourth.
