Watch: How Washington, DC, embraces Holi spirit with stellar celebrations

Holi is the festival of colours which is celebrated with much pomp and fervour not only in India but also in several countries across the world. As festivities are in full swing, several videos and photos are doing the rounds on social media platforms. Now, a video of Holi celebration in Washington, DC, has been gaining popularity on social media. Dance group performing in Washington, DC, during Holi celebration. (X/@IndianEmbassyUS)

“The festival of #Holi is being celebrated at Dupont Circle in Washington, DC,” reads the caption to the post shared on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The video opens to show a group delivering a performance to the song Tere Rang from the film Atrangi Re as people capture them on camera. As the clip progresses, more people can be seen surrounding the same dance group and dancing along to the song Sher Khul Gaye from the film Fighter.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared by the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, on X. It was posted with the caption, “Holi in the heart of Washington DC @DuPont circle - a joyous celebration resplendent with the colours, music and culture of India! In India, Holi marks the arrival of spring - this year, it coincides with the cherry blossoms weekend in DC! We wish all of you a Happy Holi!”

One of the pictures shows a woman in red attire doing a classical dance on stage, while the other features a dance group in vibrant attire dancing to a song.

Earlier, a video of Japan’s ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, playing Holi with his wife, Eiko Suzuki, surfaced online. The video shows Hiroshi throwing gulaal at his wife to celebrate the festival of colours. Eiko chose to wear a black T-shirt and pants, while Hiroshi celebrated the festival wearing a white T-shirt and pants.