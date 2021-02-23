Watch: She uses scratch card to say ‘I’m pregnant’, husband’s reaction is pure joy

A video of a man’s reaction after finding out his wife is pregnant has now left people smiling and also a little emotional. It is the ecstatic expression of the dad-to-be which has now won people over.

Online streamer Hayli Baez took to Twitter to share the video. “EVERY girl deserves this kind of reaction in their life,” she wrote while posting the clip.

The video opens to show Baez and her husband sitting on a table trying to scratch off lottery-styled cards to find out what they won. Within a few moments, Baez’s husband reads what’s written on the area he scratched. “A baby” he says in a quizzical tone. Almost instantly, he realises what it means and cries out with joy.

Take a look at his heartwarming reaction:

EVERY girl deserves this kind of reaction in their life... 🤰🏻💜 pic.twitter.com/ZWM0aMGBY6 — Hayli Baez ⚡️ (@HayliNic) February 15, 2021

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 7.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. People couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the whole affair. Some wrote that the video left them misty eyed with happiness.

“This is sooooo cute,” wrote a Twitter user. Indeed it is. “I’m not crying you’re crying,” shared another.

An individual wrote, “HAHAHAHA OH MY GOD. Amazing. Clip of the day... week? Year?” To which, Baez replied, “I've watched it every single day since I told him LOLLL.”

Here’s how some others reacted:

i'm CRYING this is so precious 😭😭😭 — negaoryx (@negaoryx) February 15, 2021

Took him a little bit to register, but congratulations are in order! 😁👍 pic.twitter.com/vNHElYwqgu — FriedGames (Ray) (@Grillinessou) February 16, 2021

This is still the best reaction ever. I'm so happy for you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NdwaIHFzMO — teresa flowers (@tmflowers) February 15, 2021

Baez also shared a longer version of the video on her personal YouTube channel. It shows how she planned the entire surprise:

What do you think of the surprise and the dad-to-be’s reaction?

