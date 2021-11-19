Watch this man cover Manike Mage Hithe on his saxophone, netizens are impressed

If you thought the Manike Mage Hithe viral wave was over, think again! This video posted on Instagram is a soulful saxophone version of the song that was originally sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva.

Posted by an Instagram user called Olavo, this brief video of himself skilfully playing the saxophone - is slowly gaining momentum.

Check out the soothing tune for yourself:

Since being posted on October 8, this video has gathered more than 500 views and several comments on the social media platform.

"Great music," said one, followed by a heart emoji. "Wow, one of my favorite numbers," confessed another Instagram user. A third said that this version of the song was "actually very soothing."

What's more, is that Olavo explains in the caption of his Instagram post, that there is also a longer version of the cover on YouTube.

Watch it here:

Did you find this Manike Mage Hithe saxophone cover amazing too?