Watch: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi takes Delhi Metro to Jor Bagh, calls it 'fast, affordable and reliable'

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi recently swapped the boardroom for the Delhi Metro, sharing his experience of travelling from Delhi Secretariat to Jor Bagh in a LinkedIn video.

Last year, Uber India announced its integration with ONDC by introducing metro ticketing on the Uber app in partnership with DMRC.(LinkedIn/Dara Khosrowshahi)

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In the clip, the Uber boss is seen booking a Delhi Metro ticket through the Uber app, entering the station using a QR code generated on his phone, and travelling on the Blue Line metro.

“Hi everyone, Dara on the road again. I am in Delhi, and it’s the Modi jacket. I’m in the boardroom here, but I’m going to swap the boardroom for the Blue Line Metro here in Delhi,” Khosrowshahi says in the video.

Calling the experience “fast”, “affordable” and “reliable”, he added that the future of mobility on Uber is “so much more than cars”. “The future is about making every mode of transportation available seamlessly on your app with a tap, whether it's two-wheelers, three-wheelers, autos, buses, transit. We're going to have it all on the app. And this is just the beginning,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Khosrowshahi also highlighted Uber’s growing public transit integrations in India. “We have now transit partnerships together in 5 cities across India. And this model, this public-private transit partnership model, is something that we want to take all around the world,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khosrowshahi also highlighted Uber’s growing public transit integrations in India. “We have now transit partnerships together in 5 cities across India. And this model, this public-private transit partnership model, is something that we want to take all around the world,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the video on LinkedIn, Khosrowshahi wrote, “More modes. Less friction. Better cities. I’m ‘on the road’ again in India, and excited to see how partnerships with public transit is making everyday mobility easier for millions of commuters across the country.”

He added that more than 10 million metro rides have already been booked through the Uber app in India and credited the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for helping scale the initiative.

(Also Read: ‘Should have done this sooner’: Norwegian ambassador lauds Delhi Metro after first ride)

Social media reactions

The post drew praise from LinkedIn users, with many highlighting the role of integrated mobility solutions in improving urban transport.

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“This feels like a powerful path to improve access, safety, sustainability and affordability: connecting public transit, employers, payments and first/last-mile options into a regulated ‘mobility as a benefit’ layer,” one user wrote.

“This highlights an important step toward integrated urban mobility, where ride-hailing and public transport work together rather than in competition. Reaching millions of metro bookings shows strong user adoption and clear demand for simpler, multi-modal travel solutions. Partnerships like this, especially with open networks such as ONDC, can play a key role in scaling accessibility and improving everyday commuting efficiency in fast-growing cities,” commented another.

Uber partners with DMRC

Last year, Uber India announced its integration with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) by introducing metro ticketing on the Uber app in partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The service allows users in Delhi to plan metro journeys, buy QR-based tickets and access real-time transit information within the app, with payments supported exclusively through UPI.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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