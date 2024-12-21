Watch: UK man runs midway through haircut to help policeman under attack, internet says ‘Hero with cape’

In a remarkable act of compassion, a man in the UK has become an overnight social media sensation after a video captured him abandoning his haircut to assist a police officer being assaulted on the street. The incident unfolded in Warrington, Cheshire, where 32-year-old Kyle Whiting, a resident, was getting his hair trimmed at Haron Barbers when he noticed a violent altercation outside. The incident was caught on camera. (X/@UKCopHumour)

Without hesitation, Whiting sprang into action, still wearing his barber's cape, as he ran across the street to intervene. The video, which has since gone viral, shows him pulling the assailant off the officer and holding the man until others joined in to help.

Take a look at the video:

"Before you know it, my barber had taken his phone out and had gone up to the window and started recording. I then saw the guy outside swing for the police officer and throw him down onto the ground," Whiting recounted to the BBC.

With the cape dramatically swirling behind him, he quickly subdued the attacker, ensuring the officer’s safety. Soon after, another officer from a nearby parked police car and additional backup arrived, leading to the man’s arrest.

Whiting, whose sister works as a police officer, shared that his presence at the barber shop was coincidental, as he had been accompanying his girlfriend to the A&E unit at Warrington Hospital. He reflected on the situation, saying, "I thought, 'I'm not sitting back and watching this.' If that was my sister, I would hope somebody wouldn't hesitate to help her if she was on her own."

The viral video has earned Whiting widespread praise on social media, with users celebrating his bravery and quick thinking. Many affectionately dubbed him the "caped crusader" and "haircut hero."

"Not all heroes wear capes... but this one does! Can we take a moment to applaud this fella, mid-haircut - but dashing out to aid a copper with a violent criminal? Not enough people like you around!" one user commented. Another added: "Cape and all, what a legend." A third joked, "Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's haircut man!"

Cheshire Constabulary later issued a formal statement commending Mr. Whiting for his courageous actions. The statement revealed that the 50-year-old attacker was arrested and subsequently placed under the care of health professionals, thanks to Mr. Whiting’s intervention.

This heartwarming story of bravery has struck a chord with people worldwide, reinforcing the idea that acts of courage and kindness can make a significant difference in critical moments.

