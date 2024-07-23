‘Watching another Ambani wedding function would've been better': Ashneer Grover on Budget 2024

“Boring, lifeless and meaningless” are the words that Ashneer Grover used to describe Budget 2024, which was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Not only that, he even said that he has been watching an “Ambani wedding function” over the Budget. Ashneer Grover took a dig at the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in his latest post on X (formerly Twitter).

Grover, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) said, “Instead of delivering this Budget, they could’ve just said - ‘Iss baar man sa nahi kar raha - agli baar dekh lenge agar kuchh karna hai toh’ [I’m not feeling up to it right now - I'll check again later if there’s anything to do].”

He further added, “Actually watching yet another Ambani wedding function over this - would’ve been more value and better use of time.”

Take a look at the post shared by Ashneer Grover here:

Check out how people reacted to the post by former Shark Tank India judge:

An X user said, “Only Shark with a spine.”



“Exactly, this budget felt like a filler episode. Maybe next time, they’ll bring some real excitement. Until then, let’s just enjoy the Ambani weddings for some entertainment,” commented another.

A third said, “I am so scared right now. At any point of time Nirmala Sitharaman may introduce a tax on “breathing” and before you start to curse her, a new CESS on “abusing” too.”

“A simple yet highly accurate Budget review,” expressed a fourth.

A few even shared the internet-famous doglapan meme, which stemmed from the business reality show Shark Tank India. On the show, Grover said that “ye sab doglapan hai (this is all hypocrisy)” in response to a pitch for an underwear brand ‘Bummer’, for ₹75 lakh investment in exchange for 4 per cent equity. The entrepreneur then said that he preferred judges Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt and Vineeta Singh, founder of Sugar Cosmetics, for their digital marketing expertise.

Another said, “Honestly the word ‘doglapan’ comes to my mind when they talk about retail FNO participation just after allowing everyday expiry.”