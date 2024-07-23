Budget 2024 memes: Middle class hopes for respite as finance minister reaches Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha today. Even before the important speech, social media is already filled with memes and jokes. Budget 2024 memes on social media.

Nirmala Sitharaman has reached the Lok Sabha to present the Union Budget 2024. As per tradition, she called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the full Budget for 2024-25. President Murmu offered 'dahi-chini' (curd-sugar), considered auspicious, to the finance minister before she left for Parliament to present the Union Budget.

Google Trends data shows that interest in the Budget started picking up around July 14. Right now, Nirmala Sitharaman is the top trend on Google, while Budget 2024 date was the top trend all through yesterday.

Expectations are high as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her seventh Budget in the Lok Sabha today. With this Budget, she will eclipse the late Morarji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets.

This is also the Modi government's 13th Budget since coming to power in 2014. The Budget will give a glimpse of the Modi government's performance in the past 10 years while outlining the roadmap to make India a developed nation. It is also likely to focus on changes in the income tax structure and improving the ease of doing business in India.

Expressing his expectations from the budget, Congress leader Ajay Rai said on Tuesday, "In this budget, inflation should be controlled. The price of garlic is ₹500 per kg, and the prices of vegetables and medicines have gone up. The price of life-saving drugs has increased. Employment opportunities also need to be generated. All these factors need to be worked upon."

One day ago, Sitharaman had tabled the Economic Survey in parliament along with a statistical appendix. This will be the first full budget of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government in its third term.

