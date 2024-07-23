Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 look is a handloom saree in a blend of beige and magenta

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to present the Union Budget 2024-25 today, following the tabling of the Economic Survey. The budget will be unveiled in Parliament at 11 a.m., marking the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. Nirmala Sitharaman stuns in beige and magenta saree at Budget 2024 Presentation.

Known for her deep appreciation of India's handwoven textiles, Nirmala Sitharaman has made a mark with her saree choices, which reflect both tradition and personal style. Each year, her attire during the Budget sessions becomes a highlight, celebrating India's diverse regional craftsmanship. From her striking debut in 2019 to her latest sophisticated selection, her sarees elegantly blend cultural heritage with modern flair. Let's explore Nirmala Sitharaman's saree look for the Union Budget 2024-25. (Also read: Budget 2024: A look at Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees for Budget Day through the years )

Decoding Nirmala Sitharaman's saree look for Budget 2024-25

For this pivotal occasion, the Finance Minister exuded grace in an exquisite six-yard saree that perfectly blends tradition and sophistication. She chose an elegant off-white handloom saree, showcasing mesmerising checkered detailing with square patterns and broad pink borders. The borders were intricately embellished with golden accents, highlighting the rich artistry of Indian craftsmanship. Her saree was complemented by a matching pink blouse with half sleeves, which harmonised beautifully with the ensemble. This look not only underscored her personal style but also celebrated the heritage and skill of Indian textile artistry.

She completed her elegant look with gold bangles adorned her wrists, adding a touch of traditional charm, while a delicate chain pendant and stud earrings provided a refined sparkle. A small bindi on her forehead subtly enhanced her sophisticated appearance. In preparation for the presentation of the first Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third consecutive NDA government, she was seen carrying a tablet wrapped in a traditional 'bahi khata'-styled pouch, holding the crucial Budget documents.

Nirmala Sitharaman's past saree looks

For the Interim Budget 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chose a striking blue handloom saree. In her 6th budget speech, she opted for a tussar silk saree adorned with intricate Kantha handiwork, complemented by a traditional 'bahi-khata'—a tablet wrapped in a red-coloured cover. The previous year, she dazzled in a vibrant red silk saree featuring a temple border and showcasing the exquisite 'Kasuti' embroidery from Karnataka's Dharwad region. This saree not only highlighted the state's rich textile heritage but also added a significant traditional touch to her presentation.