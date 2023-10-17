Waterbirds' fantastic courtship dance will leave you stunned. Watch

An incredible video of two Greater Crested Grebes courtship dance has gone viral on social media. Since the video was shared on YouTube by the channel Bird Tings, it has wowed people. Snapshot of two Greater Crested Grebes courtship dance.

The clip was captured by 28-year-old Peter Martin, a self-employed photographer and nature enthusiast in Wilderness National Park along Langvlei Lake.

"It was incredibly rare for me. I've seen many Greater Crested Grebes before, but this was my first time witnessing their courtship display in person. I've seen videos of such displays and always been in awe, so this was particularly special," Martin told Bird Tings.

He further added, "To witness such remarkable moments, spend plenty of time in bird hides. Don't rush the experience. Observe the behaviour of birds and wildlife, savour every moment, and exercise patience. Sometimes, the unexpected can happen when you least expect it.

The short video shows the grebes getting into a fascinating courtship dance. They can be seen doing coordinated movements with their heads as they spread their wings and puff out their crests.

Watch the video of the waterbirds here:

This isn't the first time that a bird was seen dancing. Earlier, a video of a man and a bird went viral as they were seen grooving and singing the song Ishq Tera Tadpave.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!