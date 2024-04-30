‘We have failed you': Fans disappointed after Rinku Singh omitted from T20 squad

On Tuesday, one of the most notable highlights of India's T20 World Cup squad announcement came from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which left middle-order batsman Rinku Singh out of the 15-man squad. Singh was named in the list of reserve players. Soon after the news was revealed, many cricket fans took to various social media platforms to express their views. Numerous people were not happy as Kolkata Knight Riders' star Rinku Singh did not make the cut for the T20. (Also Read: Lucknow Super Giant's coach Jonty Rhodes hops on viral 'level sabke niklenge' meme. Watch) Rinku Singh was named in the reserve players list in T20 squad. (AFP)

Here's how people reacted:

The inclusion of Shivam Dube in his first World Cup call-up and the return of Yuzvendra Chahal are the two standout additions to Rohit Sharma's team of fifteen players. The two wicketkeepers are Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant, while Hardik Pandya returns as vice-captain. Axar Patel will support the spin department, which is led by Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Chahal. Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh will also join Jasprit Bumrah's India pace battery.

Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan are also named in the list of reserve players. They will be travelling with the squad. The T20 World Cup will begin on June 2.