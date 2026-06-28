'We signed for 6 months, we'll honour it': Founder compares global and Indian business culture

An entrepreneur's post about an international client honouring a six month contract, even after deciding to pause the project, has led to a wider discussion about business practices and contracts. She said the experience made her reflect on how agreements are often handled in India compared to many global markets.

'It wouldn't be right for you to absorb the losses'

The post has fuelled debate on business ethics and agreements. (Representative Image)

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The post was shared by X user Ananya Narang, who recounted a recent conversation with an international client.

"Last month, an international client told us they wanted to pause. He said, 'We're undergoing internal changes. This initiative has been deprioritised.' Fair enough. But we were four months into a six month contract.

"Then he said something I rarely hear: 'We signed for six months. We'll honour it. It wouldn't be right for you to absorb the losses because of our internal decisions.'

"They paid for the remaining two months without negotiation or drama."

The incident, she said, made her think about the way contracts are viewed in India.

"In India, everything is negotiable. Everything is relational. Everything is 'adjust kar lo', even after signatures.

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"Most service businesses have experienced payment delays, scope creep without revised commercials, projects being dropped midway, or requests to revisit commercials after the work is done, especially if you're a small business."

She clarified that her point was not about one country being better than another.

“This isn't about 'foreign good, Indian bad'. It's about business culture. Contracts in many global markets are commitments. Here, they're often treated as a mere formality. That's exactly why many Indian service firms quietly prefer global clients. As a country and as business operators, we need to go beyond 'jugaad' and honour paperwork the way it's meant to be.”

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Internet had mixed views

The post received a range of responses, with some agreeing that contracts tend to be taken more seriously in many international markets, while others felt the comparison overlooked the realities of doing business in India.

One user asked, "Just curious, when they sign a six month contract, don't they pay for the entire six months upfront?"

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Another wrote, "Perhaps this is because judicial systems in many countries deliver quicker outcomes. In India, legal disputes can take years because of the backlog of cases."

Some users, however, disagreed with the founder's view. "Having worked with a few large MSME firms in India, we realised many people do not even read agreements properly, and teams change frequently. Contracts getting paused midway is sometimes inevitable, and there is little point in allocating exclusive resources."

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Another person said, "India marches to a different beat. Legal contracts and agreements are not always as important as the word of the person on the other side. There have been many instances where people honoured their word and protected the interests of the other party."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)