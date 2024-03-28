Wearing sindoor is ‘religious duty’ of married woman: Indore family court

Wearing sindoor is the "religious duty" of a married Hindu woman, a family court in Madhya Pradesh recently said. The court made this statement about ritualistic 'sindoor' while directing a woman "to return to her husband's home with immediate effect". This sindoor-related direction by the Indore Family Court came while hearing a man's plea to restore his rights. (Pexels/Vatsal Bhatt)

Indore family court principal judge NP Singh's direction came while "hearing a plea of a man seeking restoration of his rights under Hindu Marriage Act after his wife walked out of the marriage five years ago".

"When the statement of the woman was recorded in the court, she admitted she was not wearing sindoor. Sindoor is a religious duty of a wife, and it shows that the woman is married," the judge said in an order on March 1, quoted PTI. The order further said. "She has forsaken her husband. She is not wearing the sindoor."

The woman walked out of the marriage after accusing her husband of "physical and mental harassment for dowry". After going through the materials on record and hearing both sides, the court said that the "woman has not submitted any police complaints or report regarding her allegations."

(With inputs from PTI)