Western Railway tweets about first all-women crew piloted goods train. Check it out
The Western Railways shared this tweet from their official Twitter account on January 6. The post, which talks about an all-female crew piloted goods train, has captured the attention of many. It is winning praise from several people, including Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. The tweet may leave you impressed too.
"Western Railway breaks yet another stereotype! An all-female crew piloted a Goods train from Vasai Road to Vadodara on 5th January, 2021 which has set a glaring example that no job is beyond the capacity of women to perform as well as to excel," reads the text shared alongside two images.
Loco Pilot Kumkum Dongre, Assistant Loco Pilot Udita Verma and Goods Guard Akansha Rai helmed Western Railway's first all-female goods train.
Check out the tweet here:
Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has garnered almost 100 likes.
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted about the initiative. When translated from Hindi, his post reads, "Our women employees have set a wonderful example of empowerment by efficiently running the goods train from Vasai Road in Maharashtra to Vadodara in Gujarat. In this train, the responsibility from loco pilot to guard was handled by women employees".
Check out the share which has accumulated nearly 8,000 likes and many appreciative comments from netizens here:
Here's how people reacted to the tweet. One person said, "Salute".
Another individual wrote, "Congratulations". "This is taking women empowerment to the next level. From the Loco pilot to the guard of this Freight Train are women. More power to women!" read one comment under the share.
What are your thoughts on this?
