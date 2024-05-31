What is ‘All eyes on Congo’? Viral trend on Instagram after ‘All eyes on Rafah’ posts

After “All eyes on Rafah,” a trend that originated after people started showing their support for Israel's attack on the city, a new trend, “All eyes on Congo,” has taken over social media. Using the phrase, social media users are showing their solidarity with the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has been facing violence for almost a decade. A post shared under the "All eyes on Congo" trend. (Screengrab)

What are social media users sharing?

In “All eyes on Rafah,” people shared a picture with the phrase written on it. In the case of the trend involving Congo, they are sharing videos and photos depicting violence in the country with the hashtag or the phrase “All eyes on Congo.” In addition to Instagram, people are also sharing the phrase on X, with some of the posts being reposted hundreds of times.

Yannick Bolasie, an English soccer player who plays for the Congolese team, also shared the phrase on his X handle. The player further wrote, “All eyes on Rafah. Keep supporting Rio Grande Do Sul.” In addition to talking about Congo and Rafah in Gaza, he also supported Brazil's southernmost state, which is facing a crisis after torrential rain caused floods in the area.

What’s happening in the Democratic Republic of the Congo?

The country has been facing violence that has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, reported the Forbes. More than six million people have been killed in the decade-long conflict in the country, as per the report. An estimated six million more have been displaced.

Congo produces 70 per cent of the world’s cobalt, essential for manufacturing laptops, electric vehicles, and mobile phones. Several rebel groups vie for control of these mines, which leads to war and killing.

As per Vogue, these conflicts regarding the control of mines have taken millions of lives, subjected women to sexual slavery, and forced children to become child soldiers. Adding to the horror are the ways the miners, children as well as adults, are treated by the controlling groups and how, due to lack of proper safety regulations, they are exposed to minerals that cause lifelong health issues.

According to the UN, Congo's neighbouring country, Rwanda, also plays a part in this violence. Reportedly, the biggest rebel group, M23, is created and supported by Rwanda.

The viral campaigns, be it “All eyes on Rafah” or “All eyes on Congo,” aim to ignite global awareness and empathy, which can lead to actions to end the violence faced by the people in these areas.