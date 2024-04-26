 UK minister trolled after he asks if Congo is different to Rwanda: 'How are these people elected' | Trending - Hindustan Times
UK minister trolled after he asks if Congo is different to Rwanda: 'How are these people elected'

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 26, 2024 04:22 PM IST

While entertaining a question from a member of the public during a show, UK Minister Chris Philp appeared confused about Rwanda and Congo.

A video of UK Policing Minister Chris Philp is going viral on social media. The clip is a segment from BBC Question Time show where he appears confused about two African countries - Rwanda and Congo. The video has drawn criticism from people, with many calling him “ignorant”.

The image shows UK Minister Chris Philp, who appeared confused about Rwanda and Congo. (www.gov.uk/)
The image shows UK Minister Chris Philp, who appeared confused about Rwanda and Congo. (www.gov.uk/)

News outlet The Independent shared the now-viral video along with a descriptive caption. “Policing minister Chris Philp has faced ridicule after he asked whether Rwanda and Congo were different countries. An audience member asked Mr Philp whether his family members from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) would be sent to Rwanda under the scheme had they been subject to the plans,” they wrote.

Also Read: Guyanese President says 'I would lecture you on climate change' to BBC journalist when discussing country's oil reserve

"However, the Tory MP seemed unable to grasp that the two countries were separate. The minister’s question was met with visible bewilderment from the audience and fellow panellist Labour’s Wes Streeting,” the outlet added.

An ally of the minister later suggested that he was asking arhetorical question, reported the BBC. As per the source, the minister was trying to clarify what he was asked.

Take a look at the entire video here:

Since being shared a little over two hours ago, the video has accumulated more than 29,000 views. It has also collected nearly 100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about the UK minister’s video?

“This is the incompetence we have in government,” wrote an Instagram user.

“How are these people elected? They have no grasp of real-world issues!” added another.

“Is this for real? A UK minister doesn’t know about Congo?!” wondered a third.

Also Read: BBC anchor Maryam Moshiri goes viral for the most absurd reason: Here’s what happened

“He's a minister? So poorly educated, not knowing African countries,” joined a fourth.

There has been a long history of violent conflict between Congo and Rwanda - two neighbouring countries. According to Bloomberg, Congo is one of the most volatile regions in Africa.

Congo President Felix Tshisekedi accuses Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, of supporting a rebel group known as M23. Conflicts between the Congolese army and the group have killed and displaced many.

UK minister trolled after he asks if Congo is different to Rwanda: 'How are these people elected'
