What is BHA shoe size system? All you need to know about the new Indian shoe sizing system

In December 2021, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) collaborated with the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) in Chennai to develop an ‘Indian footwear Sizing system’ that caters specifically to the needs of Indians. Recently, a pan-India survey was conducted to determine the system’s effectiveness, and a report was submitted to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for approval. The current Indian Standard IS 1638:1969 specification for footwear is based on the European and French Standards.

Proposed to be named ‘Bha’ (भ) to represent Bharat, the initiative aims to revolutionise the way footwear is manufactured in India. Bha is expected to replace the existing UK/European and US sizing systems by 2025.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The current Indian Standard IS 1638:1969 specification for footwear is based on the European and French Standards. Bha will not only consider the length of the foot but also the width to create a more comfortable fit for individuals across various age groups.

The user trials will be conducted for about one year. It will involve about 10,000 people in the 5-55 age group, and the results of these trials will be closely monitored.

“We are bringing out the customisation for Indians, which will help to improve their comfort. For trials, we are planning to work with mould manufacturers and then join hands with companies for the same. We will be doing user based trials for about 10,000 people and monitor them for a year. We should be able to launch the Indian footwear sizing system by 2025,” said K J Sreeram, the director of CLRI.

When asked whether other countries will adopt the Indian shoe sizing system, Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR, said that since India is one of the largest-populated countries in the world, adapting the Indian sizing system will help boost the online sales of other brands.

“The footwear will be certified by BIS to aid in quality control, testing of raw laboratories and choosing the right raw materials. The 3D printing technology is also being used for the same,” he added.