‘What to do when life shuts a door’: Smriti Irani shares witty wisdom post
Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share witty inspirational posts which are highly relatable and make people giggle. Her latest #WednesdayWisdom share is no different. It presents people with a hilarious – and absolutely motivating - answer to the question “What to do when life shuts a door.”
“#Wednesdaywisdom try, try, try again till you ... try again,” Irani wrote and shared an image with the answer written on it. Wondering what she posted? Take a look:
The post was shared by Irani a little over two hours ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 17,000 likes. Also, it has received numerous comments from people. While some shared laughing out loud emoji to express their reactions, others praised the post.
“Super thought to start your day! Love your positivity,” wrote an Instagram user. “Absolutely , thank you ma'am!,” shared another. “That’s so true,” expressed a third. “This made my day,” commented a fourth.
An individual wrote, “Much needed Wednesday motivation.”
What do you think of Smriti Irani’s post?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘What to do when life shuts a door’: Smriti Irani shares witty wisdom post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shankar Mahadevan jams with son Shivam, musical video wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man, 53, rappels down blindfolded from 155 feet rock in Tamil Nadu. Bags record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Queen’s Gambit sparks sales for Spanish chess board makers. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid sings Let It Go with uncle, video of their sweet performance wins hearts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serena Williams shares adorable clip of daughter’s tennis lesson with her coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hooda chips in to the 'pawri' with glimpses from Inspector Avinash sets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli’s hilarious expression during Chennai Test sparks meme fest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fluffy doggo has a pawsitive message for his frens. Clip may melt your heart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robots deployed to boost Kenya's COVID-19 fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy snowfall drapes Athens in white blanket. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden receives sweetest gift from grandkids in honor of President's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback pics from her pre-wedding ceremony on Instagram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple leaves $2000 tip for restaurant servers due to this very special reason
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turnip the tortoise ‘dances’ during shower. Seen the cute video yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox