‘What you see in Dubai isn’t always real’: Indian woman shares reality behind the glam

An Indian woman living in Dubai has shared a video showing what she described as the lesser seen reality behind the city’s glamorous image.

An Indian woman showed the struggles of daily life in Dubai, saying “we struggle” behind the glam.(Instagram/Keerthana.L)

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Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Keerthana.L, posted a clip from her kitchen and spoke about the everyday struggles many people face while living abroad.

(Also read: Dubai woman’s acne transformation leaves internet stunned. Video is viral)

In the video, she said that many people assume life in Dubai is always luxurious, comfortable and picture perfect. However, she explained that the reality can be very different for those trying to manage work, household responsibilities and daily challenges away from home.

‘Dubai life is not easy as you think’

Speaking in the video, Keerthana.L said, “Many of you think we live a luxurious life here in Dubai. See, this is the kitchen. I also did in my previous video that water is coming out from the washing machine, and it's been more than a week. People have not cleaned it, and we are hungry again. We have to eat our food. You see here? This is the kitchen. Dubai life is not easy as you think. We struggle. And... yes guys, I just wanted to make a video on it so you'll get a view of how our life looks in Dubai.”

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: ‘Couldn’t build real wealth’: Indian woman on why she quit $300K Google US job) Caption struck a chord {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: ‘Couldn’t build real wealth’: Indian woman on why she quit $300K Google US job) Caption struck a chord {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption that read, “What you see in Dubai isn’t always real. Behind the glam, every person is living a different story. For some, it’s effortless… for others, it’s a silent hustle. Same city, different lives — don’t compare your chapter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption that read, “What you see in Dubai isn’t always real. Behind the glam, every person is living a different story. For some, it’s effortless… for others, it’s a silent hustle. Same city, different lives — don’t compare your chapter.” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The post soon caught the attention of social media users, with many saying that the video reflected the reality of several Indians and other expats living in the UAE. Some users also appreciated her for speaking honestly about the difficulties that often remain hidden behind the image of a high paying foreign lifestyle.

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One user wrote, “People only see the Dubai skyline, not the struggle behind closed doors.” Another said, “This is the truth for many expats, life abroad is not always easy.” A third commented, “Thank you for showing the real side, not everyone lives a luxury life there.” Another user added, “Social media has made people believe that moving abroad means instant success.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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