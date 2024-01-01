What Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal tweeted about deliveries on New Year’s Eve and ‘generous’ tips

Deepinder Goyal, CEO and co-founder of Zomato, took to X to share interesting news about the deliveries they did on New Year’s Eve and also the tips their riders received in 2023. In his posts, he expressed his gratitude and also wrote that he is “excited about the future”. On New Year's Eve, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to X to share two interesting tweets. (X/@deepigoyal)

“Fun fact: We’ve delivered almost as many orders on NYE 23 as we did on NYE 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 combined. Excited about the future!” Goyal wrote in a post he shared on New Year’s Eve. Less than half an hour later, he shared another tweet about the tips that their delivery partners received. “Love you, India! You’ve tipped over ₹97 lakhs till now to the delivery partners serving you tonight,” he wrote and wrapped his post with three heart emoticons.

Both the posts received lakhs of views and thousands of likes. They also prompted people to post varied comments.

How did X users react to Deepinder Goyal’s posts?

“Would love to learn more about India’s tipping behaviour. Average per order tip, what % of order value is it etc,” wrote an X user. “A big patron here! Wishing you and your team an awesome year ahead!! Keep rocking,” added another. “Break the records next year,” posted a third. “Well deserved,” wrote a fourth.