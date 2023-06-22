When an American couple got married on Titanic wreckage. A post about them is now viral

In a race against time, rescuers are trying to find the submersible Titan that went missing on June 18. The vessel, with five passengers onboard, was on its way to the ship wreckage of the Titanic. The incident has prompted a lot of chatter on social media. Some people are also reminded of previous incidents related to the ship wreckage site. Amid those posts is a Reddit share that has gone viral. The post is about a couple who went down to the remains of the Titanic to get married.

Titanic bow is seen during a dive at the resting place of the Titanic's wreck. (WHOI via REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“TIL I learned that in 2001, a New York couple got married on the deck of the Titanic, in a submarine. They faced criticism that their stunt was in ‘bad taste’,” a Redditor wrote and shared a link to a BBC article that reminded people of the ceremony that took place more than two decades ago.

Also Read: Redditor shares unseen pics of Titan submersible taken in 2019

According to the BBC article published in 2001, New Yorkers David Leibowitz and Kimberley Miller took a submersible to reach the wreckage site of the Titanic which sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. At that time, the cost for visiting the wreckage site was $36,000 per person. The article further mentions that after their wedding, they received a lot of criticism as many called it an ‘insult’ to the people who died in the shipwreck and also added that it is in ‘bad taste’.

Take a look at the Reddit post that reminded people of the couple who got married in the Titanic wreckage in 2001:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared a day ago, the post has received tons of comments from people. While some expressed similar opinions as those in 2001, a few spoke in support of the couple and added that it’s not wrong.

Here’s what Reddit users have to say about the wedding that took place more than two decades ago:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“That certainly wasn't the best taste yeah,” posted a Reddit user. “I don't see the big deal at all. Most of the weddings I've been to have been at sites littered with corpses,” argued another. “I think it's a little dark, but ultimately harmless. If they wanted a unique venue then they certainly got one,” joined a third. “Not in bad taste, it's a historical site. Also it was 2001, not exactly 'too soon',” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON