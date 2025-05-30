‘When Mrs Ambani visited’: Nita Ambani meets Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna at NYC restaurant

Nita Ambani, Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, recently visited Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna's Bungalow restaurant in New York City. The visit prompted a wave of nostalgia and deep reflection for Khanna, who took to Instagram to share a poignant memory from the early days of his career. Chef Vikas Khanna recalled his journey at Bungalow restaurant during Nita Ambani's visit.(Instagram/vikaskhannagroup)

A moment of reflection for Chef Khanna

Khanna recounted a moment from 1992 when he was training at the Mughal Sheraton in Agra, where he worked the tandoor during the lunch buffet. As he placed fresh rotis on a table one afternoon, he overheard a mother scolding her son, telling him, "If you don’t take your studies and summer homework seriously, you’ll end up like him." This remark, which was aimed at him, left a lasting impression on Khanna. "I still remember how the entire table turned to look at me. I smiled and walked away," he wrote.

Returning home to Amritsar, Khanna shared the incident with his grandmother, who imparted a piece of advice that would remain with him forever: “Listen to your heart and choose happiness over money. Choose purpose over business.” This guidance influenced Khanna’s decision to stay true to his roots and pursue his craft with unwavering dedication for more than four decades.

During their conversation, Ambani shared her vision for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), stating, "So when Mrs. Ambani visited Bungalow with her vision for #NMACCIndiaWeekend and said, 'This place represents us—our traditions—and honours our ancestors. It is our responsibility to represent our legacy & inheritance.'" For Khanna, this moment resonated deeply, as it connected the memory of his early struggles with the recognition and celebration of his cultural journey.

Khanna expressed his gratitude in the post, stating, "Thank you, Mrs. Ambani, for your love and support—for helping represent India to the world, with beauty, pride, and grace."

The NMACC India weekend in New York

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is set to host an exciting three-day cultural event in New York from September 12 to 14 at the Lincoln Center. This event, led by Nita Ambani, will be a celebration of India's rich heritage, featuring a showcase of Indian art, music, and performances. The event will serve as a global platform for Indian artists, offering them the opportunity to display their talents on an international stage.