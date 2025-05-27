Nikhil Kamath joins Nita Ambani for DAIS graduation ceremony in Mumbai

Nikhil Kamath joined Nita Ambani for the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2025 at Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS). The Zerodha co-founder was the guest of honour at the school’s 21st graduation ceremony bidding farewell to students who will soon go on to college. Nikhil Kamath joined Nita Ambani for the graduation ceremony at DAIS.( Instagram/@daismumbai)

Photos shared on the DAIS Instagram page show Nikhil Kamath, 38, onstage with Nita Ambani, the founder of the school. Nita Ambani is the wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and also serves as chairperson of the Reliance Foundation.

For the Class of 2025 graduation ceremony, the schoolchildren donned blue graduation robes. Nita Ambani chose a cream and gold suit, while Nikhil Kamath kept it casual in blue jeans and a black shirt.

The Instagram pictures show that both Kamath and Ambani delivered speeches at the ceremony. Kamath was also seen being welcomed to the school with a bouquet of flowers.

Nikhil Kamath: High school dropout to billionaire

Interestingly enough for someone chosen as the guest of honor for one of India’s most prestigious schools, Nikhil Kamath is a high school dropout. After dropping out of school at the age of 15 or 16, he went on to become one of the country’s youngest billionaires thanks to Zerodha, the brokerage firm he launched with elder brother Nithin Kamath.

During the conversation with the CEO of LinkedIn last year, Nikhil Kamath revealed that he never enjoyed school. In fact, in his own words, he “hated” it.

However, he also acknowledged that dropping out has its drawbacks. “Dropping out of school and not pursuing formal higher education had its drawbacks. I was a fairly insecure young boy because my classmates of the time were in college… to overcompensate for that insecurity, I would read whatever I could get my hands on.”

