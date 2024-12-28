‘Where is common sense?’: Men risk lives as they set up a bonfire inside a petrol pump. Watch

Petrol pumps are no strangers to safety warnings, with clear signs prohibiting the use of phones, lighting matches, or smoking to prevent accidents. These measures are critical, as petrol and diesel are highly flammable substances that can ignite instantly. Yet, some individuals blatantly disregard these warnings, engaging in dangerous behaviours that defy common sense. Bonfire at petrol pump shocked internet.(X/@terakyalenadena)

A recent video, now making rounds on social media, has left viewers both shocked and angered. The clip captures a group of individuals warming their hands around a bonfire—right at a petrol pump. The exact location and date of the incident remain unknown.

Viral video draws backlash

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle '@terakyalenadena,' accompanied by the caption: “Pura Highway samaj Dara hua hai.” Within four days, the post has amassed over 239,000 views, sparking widespread criticism.

In the footage, a group can be seen sitting near a blazing fire they lit at the pump. The act, which blatantly disregards basic safety protocols, has been labelled reckless and dangerous by many netizens.

Netizens react with shock and sisbelief

Social media users did not hold back their criticism. One commenter expressed disbelief, stating, “This is pure madness. They’re risking their lives and everyone else’s!” Another called the act outright dangerous, writing, “This level of negligence is unbelievable—do they not understand what could happen?”

Anger over the blatant disregard for safety was echoed widely. A user remarked, “This should result in immediate action against them.” Another wrote sarcastically, “Who needs sense when you can play with fire at a petrol pump?” Some pointed out the potential legal consequences, stating, “They’re not just endangering themselves but violating basic laws.”

Others highlighted the need for stricter enforcement of safety rules at petrol stations, with one suggesting, “CCTV footage should be reviewed, and those responsible penalised.”