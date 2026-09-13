Where is ‘The Breakfast Club’ actor Judd Nelson now? Recent photos leave fans shocked as 66-year-old is seen after years

The 66-year-old actor was spotted during an outing in West Hollywood, where he was photographed riding his motorcycle around town. The bike featured distinctive yellow rims and matching accents.

Former Brat Pack star Judd Nelson made a rare public appearance earlier this week, looking noticeably different from his familiar Hollywood image.

An X account shared a photo of Nelson from his recent outing and expressed surprise at his changed appearance, writing, “It's hard to believe this man is the actor Judd Nelson from the movies The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire.”

Nelson appeared with long hair and a full beard, covering his head at different points with either a gray baseball cap or a black helmet. He kept his outfit casual, wearing camouflage pants, a red-and-blue flannel shirt and a long black coat. He completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Where is Judd Nelson now? Judd Nelson became a fan favorite for portraying rebellious bad boy John Bender in The Breakfast Club, but the acclaimed actor has largely stepped away from the Hollywood spotlight. While the iconic role remains one of the biggest achievements of his career, Nelson has chosen to lead a more private life away from the entertainment industry's constant attention.

Now 66, Nelson lives a relatively low-profile life in West Hollywood, California.

Also read | Charleston White arrested: Why was comedian booked in Florida on battery charges?

Over the years, he has also skipped several reunions involving his former castmates. One notable absence came when the group received the Silver Bucket of Excellence Award at the MTV Movie Awards. However, Nelson reunited with his co-stars last year for their first full cast reunion in 40 years.

Nelson kept his distance from Brat Pack Although Judd Nelson was one of the most recognizable stars associated with the Brat Pack, he never fully embraced the label or the attention surrounding it. He also declined an invitation to participate in a documentary that looked back on the Brat Pack and its cultural impact.

Nelson rose to fame alongside a group of young actors who frequently appeared together in films during the 1980s. The nickname "Brat Pack" was inspired by the Rat Pack, the legendary group of entertainers that included Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

Successful career beyond the big screen While Nelson eventually stepped away from major Hollywood films, he continued building an impressive career on television.

Also read | Did Irish President troll Trump with three gifts? 5 things to know about Catherine Connolly's meeting with POTUS

His notable credits include Suddenly Susan, Two and a Half Men, Nikita and Empire, among other projects.