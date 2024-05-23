 Who are Snehal and Jyoti Babani? 5 things to know about the viral fashionista sisters | Trending - Hindustan Times
Who are Snehal and Jyoti Babani? 5 things to know about the viral fashionista sisters

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 23, 2024 09:00 PM IST

Videos of Snehal and Jyoti Babani turning streets into their personal runways have taken over social media.

Are you a fashion lover? Then, it may have been hard for you to miss the videos of the two fashionista sisters setting social media ablaze – the Babani sisters, Snehal and Jyoti. Dressed in branded ensembles, their fashion sense leaves people in awe. These two have turned the streets into their personal runway, twirling and twinning in perfectly co-ordinated outfits. Their impeccable style, featuring a mix of high-end labels and statement pieces, leaves fashion enthusiasts in awe.

The image shows Snehal and Jyoti Babani. (Instagram/@sanyfw, Screengrab)
The image shows Snehal and Jyoti Babani. (Instagram/@sanyfw, Screengrab)

Here are five things to know about the sisters:

1. Where are they from?

Vogue reported that the sisters grew up and live in Mumbai. Talking about their love for art, fashion, and luxury, they told the outlet, “I guess we caught the bug pretty early on in life.”

2. What do they do?

In addition to turning heads with their attire, they also contribute to their father’s company Privi Specialty Chemicals Limited, reported the outlet. The sisters specialise in finance and marketing.

Also Read: Nancy Tyagi's third all-black Cannes look has left the Internet spellbound: 'You are such a moment'

3. Are they twins?

According to Harper’s Bazaar, people often mistake the duo for twins. However, they are sisters and not twins. Snehal is older than Jyoti.

4. Inspired by fashion, not influencers

This is what the sisters said in an interview with Vogue. “Offline is the new luxury; only dress up for the mirror,” they said, adding they always invest time in discovering new brands, fashion, and retail therapy.

5. Similar, not same

Though they often appear in coordinated ensembles, the duo still includes elements that portray their personal styles. Snehal told the outlet that she is a “collector and connoisseur of classic and exclusive heirloom pieces.” Jyoti leans towards being more “experimental.”

Also Read: Who is Nancy Tyagi? Indian influencer who stitched a 20 kg dress for her Cannes 2024 debut

Here’s a video of the sisters walking the streets dressed in designer outfits. While both are seen sporting Hermes bags, one is seen with mini creations from the luxury brand in her hair.

What are your thoughts on this video of the fashionista sisters Snehal and Jyoti Babani?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / Who are Snehal and Jyoti Babani? 5 things to know about the viral fashionista sisters
© 2024 HindustanTimes
