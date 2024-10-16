Who is Alex Consani? 5 things about trans model who made her Victoria’s Secret debut

After a six-year hiatus, the Victoria’s Secret runway show returned, and as expected, it made headlines around the world. The blockbuster cast included the Hadid sisters, Imaan Hammam, Anok Yai, and He Cong. For the first time, the list also included transgender models - Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani. The image shows trans model Alex Consani, who made her Victoria’s Secret debut in 2024. (Instagram/@alexconsani)

Alex Consani, who is active on social media, later took to Instagram and wrote, “Little me is screaming I can’t even say anything other than thank you.” The model further shared a series of photos from the event.

What did she wear?

Consani wore a sequin-embellished sleeveless bra top with a cropped hem and a scoop neckline. She wore matching bikini bottoms. Her look was complete with star-adorned blue wings.

Here are five things to know about the model:

1. Birth and upbringing

Born on July 23, 2003, she spent the first 17 years of her life growing up in Marin County. Reportedly, she started wearing feminine clothes when she was four and decided on the name Alex when she was eight years old.

2. The youngest ever signed trans model

In 2016, she signed with her first modelling agency at 13. Over the years, her career grew as she dominated the runway. Since then, she has participated in shows for several famous designers and design houses, including Thom Browne, Alexander McQueen, Versace, and Simone Rocha.

“Having that title [of being the youngest-ever signed trans model] on my chest pushed me to work harder and strive more in my career,” she told the Independent, adding, “I go to work now, and I’m always reminded of those times when I was doing it for free and doing it with my mom and having to beg her to drive me eight hours, seven hours, five hours – whatever just to be out there.”

Trans model Alex Consani. (Instagram/@alexconsani)

3. Quick look at her career

She started her modelling journey in LA and later relocated to New York City. While pursuing her career in modelling, she attended the university, reported Models.com.

According to the outlet, she made her runway debut at Tom Ford in 2021 and has since appeared on runways at Mugler, Simone Rocha, and Givenchy. Esteemed photographers like Mario Sorrenti, Ethan James Green, and Harley Weir have shot her for covers, billboards, and editorials.

4. Taking TikTok by storm

Consani became famous on social media with her TikTok videos, especially the ones featuring Gen-Z humour. Her videos often feature her giving random monologues while exploring the streets of New York.

5. Attending the Oscars

She attended her first Oscars this year in a Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress. “ I'm so excited. I'm honestly feeling a little bit like I need to do some movie research, but I'm having a lot of fun being here. I'm just so excited. It's such a cool event, so I'm just grateful to be invited and can't wait to be there,” she told Teen Vogue.