Who is Dylan Wolf? Meet the reality TV star spotted ‘kissing’ Bunnie XO after Jelly Roll divorce

Bunnie XO's reported new romance has sparked fresh curiosity about Dylan Wolf after the two were photographed together for a second consecutive outing. The reality TV personality was seen cuddling with Bunnie XO during a night out with friends, just a day after the pair were photographed kissing at Jelly Roll's Nashville bar over the Fourth of July weekend.

Dylan Wolf. (Dylan Wold | Instagram)

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Less than two months have passed since country music artist Jelly Roll filed for divorce wife Bunnie XO after what several media sites reported was a furious Mother's Day confrontation.

Since then, both parties have openly acknowledged that they are moving on, and the separation has dominated celebrity news.

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Who is Dylan Wolf?

Dylan Wolf is a 24-year-old reality television personality best known for appearing on Calabasas Confidential, a reality series focused on the lives of young influencers and social media personalities in Southern California.

On the show, Dylan pursued relationships with three of his co-stars: Jemma Durrant, Emma Medrano, and Suede. Outside the reality series, he has also been linked to Delilah Belle Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, after the two were spotted together.

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{{^usCountry}} Otherwise, Dylan has maintained a relatively low public profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Otherwise, Dylan has maintained a relatively low public profile. {{/usCountry}}

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His name began trending after he was photographed with Bunnie XO twice in one weekend. TMZ first published photos showing the pair kissing inside Jelly Roll's bar during Independence Day celebrations.

Additionally, Dylan shared a brief video of himself and Bunnie on his TikTok, in which they teased an upcoming podcast episode while mouthing along to some music. He captioned the video, "Undeleted Pod coming soon.”

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Bunnie XO moves on with Dylan Wolf

TMZ shared footage that showed Bunnie snuggling in with Dylan Wolf in front of customers at JR's Goodnight Nashville Bar in the Music City.

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On the Fourth of July, Bunnie and Dylan spent time together in the VIP area of the rooftop, making out passionately beneath some blue lights that flashed.

Bunnie also made an appearance in his July 7 TikTok, where he wrote over the video, “@ everyone thinking they’re connecting the dots,” while the two mouthed along to one of Kandi Burruss' famous lines from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

After nearly ten years of marriage, Jelly Roll and Bunnie announced their divorce on June 16. According to TMZ, the "Wild Ones" singer and Bunnie decided to file for divorce in May in Tennessee.

Since then, Bunnie has urged her fans to try their luck with the Grammy winner, who is the father of two children from past relationships: Bailee, 18, and Noah, 9. She said, "Daddy Roll is probably in his finest season." She added, "He looks so good. He is healthier than he's ever been."

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