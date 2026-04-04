‘I was quite nervous but…’: Manipur doctor saves woman struggling to breathe on Tokyo-Delhi Air India flight
In a conversation with HT.com, Manipur-based doctor Loni Liriina recounted her viral mid-air rescue of a passenger on an Air India flight from Tokyo to Delhi.
When an emergency announcement echoed through an Air India flight from Tokyo to Delhi, Dr Loni Liriina didn't hesitate. The Manipur-based medical professional quickly rose from her seat to find a passenger gasping for breath and suffering from acute chest pain. Drawing on six years of critical care expertise, the doctor stabilised the patient mid-flight using limited onboard medical supplies. In an exclusive chat with HT.com, she recounted the high-pressure diagnosis and the collaborative effort with the cabin crew that saved a life.
Why is Loni Liriina going viral?
A video of Liriina helping the patient went viral online, drawing positive and praiseful remarks from social media users.
Who is Loni Liriina?
Liriina hails from Senapati in Manipur. She has travelled across India for her studies and medical training.
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She told HT.com, “Regarding my schooling, I've done my MBBS from Stanley Medical College in Chennai. Then I did my PG in Anaesthesia and Critical Care from PGIMER, Chandigarh. Then I further did my IDCCM in BLK-MAX Superspecialty Hospital in New Delhi.”
Talking about her current workplace, she added, “So, currently I'm working in American Oncology Institute (AOI) at Babina Speciality Hospital in Imphal, Manipur.” She had been in the profession for over six years.
What happened on the flight?
Recounting what happened on the flight, she told HT.com, “So, there was an emergency announcement stating they needed a medical doctor immediately. So, I stood up and went to see what was going on. There was a crowd surrounding a patient, one lady.”
As she approached the scene, she found the flight attendants already attempting to provide initial assistance to the distressed passenger. The doctor continued, “All the crew members were around her. They gave her oxygen. And I went ahead to check what was going on. She was gasping for breath. So, when I asked her what happened, she said she's not able to breathe and she's having chest pain. So, with that, I immediately asked the crew members for monitors available on board.”
The medical kit on a commercial flight is far from a fully equipped ICU, requiring Dr Liriina to work quickly with the basic tools at hand. “They had a saturation probe, BP cuff, then a stethoscope. So, while they were getting all that, I felt her pulse on her hand and it was really weak and the heart rate was really high. Then, during that time, I had a quick medical history taken and I found out that she was an old asthmatic patient as a child, but currently not on any medication because she has been fine for the past few years.”
Despite the limited space and the pressure of a mid-air crisis, her specialisation in critical care allowed her to connect the symptoms to the patient's history almost instantly. “So, with all this information, I came to a diagnosis and that's how I asked the crew what are the medications available on board and that's how we administered and we were able to administer in time and without any delay, we were able to save her.”
Liriina shared that she visited Japan for the holidays and the incident happened when she was returning to India on February 23. “This was on a flight from Tokyo to Delhi, Haneda to Delhi. Air India flight AI357.”
What did she feel at the moment?
While Dr Liriina is a seasoned professional, she admitted that the unique environment of an aeroplane cabin added a layer of intensity to the situation. Liriina told HT.com, “Actually, see, dealing with medical emergencies is something I do on a regular basis. So, I'm quite confident about that, but that day I felt a little nervous because it was a whole different setup. I didn't know what was available and the space was very limited.”
The weight of the situation became even more apparent as fellow passengers and medical staff on board looked to her for leadership. “Also, the whole crew member, everyone was looking at me, including the junior doctors, they were all waiting for me to give the orders, like what to do next, what to do next. And I realised I was the only, the sole responsible person there and I had to come to a quick decision so that everything can go smoothly. So, I was quite nervous, but luckily by the grace of God, I was able to maintain my calm and with the help of all the crew members and including the junior doctors, we were able to stabilise the patient in time.”
Her expertise ensured the passenger remained stable until the aircraft reached its destination, where professional ground support was ready to take over. The woman was attended by a medical team after the flight landed at Delhi airport.
The doctor’s reaction to going viral:
The sudden surge of attention has been a new experience for the doctor, who remains humble about her heroic actions. “Everyone has been appreciating my efforts. I'm really grateful for the appreciation," she said, adding, “But at the same time, I'm just hoping the news will die down soon because I'm not used to all this.”
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Despite her preference for privacy, she recognises that her story has become a source of pride for her community and colleagues. “But I'm just grateful and I'm happy to be representing everyone and bring good news for everyone, for my roots and also for the doctor fraternity.”
Reflecting on the praise, she remains grounded, viewing the mid-air rescue as a simple extension of her medical oath. “One thing I wanted to say. I was quite surprised that this news is going viral because what I did was not anything extraordinary. It was something which all doctors are doing all over the world. And I'm sure it's just something we do, it's a part of our responsibility.”
“Thanks to the Air India crew”
Beyond her own medical intervention, Dr Liriina was quick to credit the Air India staff for their seamless cooperation during the crisis. “I actually wanted to appreciate the cabin crew members that day. They were very professional. They were well-trained. They were very eager to help me. They were very attentive to whatever instructions I was giving and they assisted me very well in each and every step. So, I think I would really appreciate them also for that day.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More