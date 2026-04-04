‘I was quite nervous but…’: Manipur doctor saves woman struggling to breathe on Tokyo-Delhi Air India flight

When an emergency announcement echoed through an Air India flight from Tokyo to Delhi , Dr Loni Liriina didn't hesitate. The Manipur-based medical professional quickly rose from her seat to find a passenger gasping for breath and suffering from acute chest pain. Drawing on six years of critical care expertise, the doctor stabilised the patient mid-flight using limited onboard medical supplies. In an exclusive chat with HT.com, she recounted the high-pressure diagnosis and the collaborative effort with the cabin crew that saved a life.

Who is Loni Liriina? Liriina hails from Senapati in Manipur. She has travelled across India for her studies and medical training.

Also Read: Big4 manager in Hyderabad breaks down her monthly expenses: ‘ ₹50,000 rent for 3BHK’

She told HT.com, “Regarding my schooling, I've done my MBBS from Stanley Medical College in Chennai. Then I did my PG in Anaesthesia and Critical Care from PGIMER, Chandigarh. Then I further did my IDCCM in BLK-MAX Superspecialty Hospital in New Delhi.”

Talking about her current workplace, she added, “So, currently I'm working in American Oncology Institute (AOI) at Babina Speciality Hospital in Imphal, Manipur.” She had been in the profession for over six years.

What happened on the flight? Recounting what happened on the flight, she told HT.com, “So, there was an emergency announcement stating they needed a medical doctor immediately. So, I stood up and went to see what was going on. There was a crowd surrounding a patient, one lady.”

As she approached the scene, she found the flight attendants already attempting to provide initial assistance to the distressed passenger. The doctor continued, “All the crew members were around her. They gave her oxygen. And I went ahead to check what was going on. She was gasping for breath. So, when I asked her what happened, she said she's not able to breathe and she's having chest pain. So, with that, I immediately asked the crew members for monitors available on board.”

The medical kit on a commercial flight is far from a fully equipped ICU, requiring Dr Liriina to work quickly with the basic tools at hand. “They had a saturation probe, BP cuff, then a stethoscope. So, while they were getting all that, I felt her pulse on her hand and it was really weak and the heart rate was really high. Then, during that time, I had a quick medical history taken and I found out that she was an old asthmatic patient as a child, but currently not on any medication because she has been fine for the past few years.”

Despite the limited space and the pressure of a mid-air crisis, her specialisation in critical care allowed her to connect the symptoms to the patient's history almost instantly. “So, with all this information, I came to a diagnosis and that's how I asked the crew what are the medications available on board and that's how we administered and we were able to administer in time and without any delay, we were able to save her.”

Liriina shared that she visited Japan for the holidays and the incident happened when she was returning to India on February 23. “This was on a flight from Tokyo to Delhi, Haneda to Delhi. Air India flight AI357.”

What did she feel at the moment? While Dr Liriina is a seasoned professional, she admitted that the unique environment of an aeroplane cabin added a layer of intensity to the situation. Liriina told HT.com, “Actually, see, dealing with medical emergencies is something I do on a regular basis. So, I'm quite confident about that, but that day I felt a little nervous because it was a whole different setup. I didn't know what was available and the space was very limited.”

The weight of the situation became even more apparent as fellow passengers and medical staff on board looked to her for leadership. “Also, the whole crew member, everyone was looking at me, including the junior doctors, they were all waiting for me to give the orders, like what to do next, what to do next. And I realised I was the only, the sole responsible person there and I had to come to a quick decision so that everything can go smoothly. So, I was quite nervous, but luckily by the grace of God, I was able to maintain my calm and with the help of all the crew members and including the junior doctors, we were able to stabilise the patient in time.”