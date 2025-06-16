Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Who is ‘Q’ aka Blaise Metreweli? First woman to lead UK spy agency MI6 in its 116-year history

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 16, 2025 08:40 AM IST

47-year-old Blaise Metreweli, the first woman to head MI6, joined the foreign intelligence service of the United Kingdom in 1999.

MI6 will be led by a woman for the first time in Britain’s foreign intelligence service's 116-year history. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer named Blaise Metreweli as the first female head of the Secret Intelligence Service.

This image released by the United Kingdom Foreign Office shows new MI6 chief Blaise Metreweli. (United Kingdom Foreign Office via AP)
This image released by the United Kingdom Foreign Office shows new MI6 chief Blaise Metreweli. (United Kingdom Foreign Office via AP)

Who is Blaise Metreweli?

The 47-year-old is a career intelligence officer and currently the spy agency’s head of technology.

When did she join MI6?

Metreweli joined the Secret Intelligence Service in 1999. She has spent most of her career working in European or Middle Eastern countries.

What is her code name?

She is known as ‘Q’. According to a 2009 Guardian report, an MI6 officer said the letter ‘Q’ stands for someone in the agency who heads a team “responsible for innovative technology and gimmicks and gadgets and things like that.”

What will be her new code name?

After assuming the position, her code name will change from ‘Q’ to ‘C’. As per the 2009 Guardian report, ‘C’ is reserved for the head of the spy agency. It’s a tradition that started when MI6’s first head, Captain Sir Mansfield Cumming, signed his name as C. However, in the modern era, it stands for Chief.

Whom will she replace?

She will replace the current chief of MI6, Richard Moore, who will step down after completing his five-year tenure.

Blaise Metreweli on her new role:

"I am proud and honoured to be asked to lead my service," Metreweli said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Metreweli’s appointment:

"I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our country," the PM said. He added that her appointment comes at a time when Britain is "facing threats on an unprecedented scale".

Prior to joining MI6, she held a director-level role in MI5 - the United Kingdom's domestic counter-intelligence and security agency.

(With inputs from Reuters)

