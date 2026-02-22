Who is Sachin Awasthi? Influencer alleging 38-hour detention and ‘criminal like’ treatment in South Korea, China

An Indian YouTuber has alleged that a holiday to Jeju Island in South Korea turned into a distressing experience after he was reportedly detained, denied entry and held for long hours at an immigration detention facility before being forced to return to India. The creator also claimed that he faced a similar ordeal while transiting through China, where he said he remained under strict supervision with limited communication access. An influencer alleged being held in detention in South Korea and China. (Instagram/sachinawasthiunscripted)

Taking to Instagram, YouTuber Sachin Awasthi shared a detailed account of the incident, saying the situation escalated shortly after landing in South Korea. According to him, what began as an exciting international trip quickly became emotionally exhausting.

He wrote, “Detained for 38 hours in South Korea (Jeju Island) & China. We landed in Jeju Island, South Korea excited and ready for our trip. Within a few hours, everything changed. We were denied entry and taken to a holding area. No proper explanation just told to wait. And we waited.”

Allegations of detention conditions Awasthi further alleged that he and his companions were kept inside a detention centre under restrictive conditions. He claimed they were given minimal information about their status and had no clarity regarding their release or deportation timeline.

“They kept us in their detention centre (it was similar to a jail with no sunlight & no access to outside) and also gave us jail food. Nobody told us what was going to happen,” he wrote, adding that officials allegedly pressured them into booking a costly return ticket.

He continued, “They blackmailed us to booking a really expensive return ticket. Later, during transit through China, it continued. More waiting. More supervision. Communication was restricted. No use of phone and no food and limited water. sleeping conditions were worst.”

The YouTuber also claimed that even basic facilities were monitored. “Even the use of restrooms was monitored with a police official who had a bodycam and went to washroom with us,” he said.

Emotional toll and forced return According to Awasthi, the prolonged uncertainty and restrictions left them mentally exhausted. He said the return flight cost nearly ten times the usual fare, but they chose not to challenge the situation.

“By the time we were told we would be sent back, we were mentally drained. The return ticket cost almost 10× the normal price. At that moment, we didn’t have the energy to argue. We just wanted to get out safely,” he wrote.

He added that while immigration authorities have the right to make entry decisions, the treatment felt excessive. “I’m not sharing this for sympathy or drama. Immigration decisions are their authority. But they did not have any right to treat us like CRIMINALS.”