Who was Geoff Kitchen? Singapore Airlines passenger who died in turbulence horror: 5 points

A 73-year-old British passenger died after a Singapore Airlines flight from London faced extreme turbulence on Tuesday, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Bangkok, Thailand. Singapore Airlines turbulence: Geoff Kitchen, 73, was going on a holiday with his wife. (Facebook/Thornbury Musical Theatre Group)

British media identified the passenger who died as Geoff Kitchen.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He was reportedly going on a holiday with his wife. She was among the passengers taken to hospital in Bangkok.

A Bangkok airport official said the elderly man might have had a heart attack, though that hadn’t been confirmed.

Kitchen was described as formerly working in the insurance industry, and in retirement continuing his involvement with amateur theater.

The Thornbury Musical Theatre Group, with which he worked, said he was “always a gentleman with the utmost honesty and integrity and always did what was right for the group.”