Who will replace Sundar Pichai as Google CEO? Here's what Indian-origin leader said

Google’s CEO of Indian origin, Sundar Pichai, recently discussed the tech giant's future and offered insight into who might succeed him in the top role. Speaking at Bloomberg’s Tech conference in San Francisco, Pichai was asked what kind of person he envisions taking over as Google's next CEO. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has held the top post for over a decade.(AFP)

While Pichai did not offer a name, he emphasised the immense societal impact of Google's products and said that his successor would need to focus on ensuring that the technologies being built continue to benefit people. “Whoever is running it will have an extraordinary AI companion,” he added, hinting at how deeply artificial intelligence will be embedded in the company's leadership and decision-making in the years ahead.

Pichai, who has led Google for over a decade, has not indicated any immediate plans to step down. His remarks, however, offered a glimpse into how he sees the company evolving and the kind of leadership it will require in the future.

He also addressed growing concerns around artificial intelligence replacing human workers. Pichai pushed back on the fear-driven narrative and instead spoke of AI’s potential to assist and enhance productivity. “I just view this as making engineers dramatically more productive, getting a lot of the mundane aspects out of what they do,” he said. He also shared that Google plans to continue expanding its engineering workforce through 2026.

Sundar Pichai on India

In a rare personal reflection, Pichai also spoke about his childhood in India, offering insight into the challenges he faced while growing up in what was then called Madras (now Chennai). Appearing on the Lex Fridman Podcast, he recalled how daily life involved constant struggles for basic necessities like water.

“We had no running water. You know, it was a massive drought. So they would get water in these trucks, maybe eight buckets per household. So me and my brother, sometimes my mom, we would wait in line, get that,” he shared.

Pichai said that these formative experiences shaped his perspective and reinforced his belief that technology should be used to improve lives.

