Sundar Pichai recalls childhood days in India: ‘No running water, hours-long wait for medical records’

In a rare and candid conversation, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai opened up about his childhood in India, offering a glimpse into the everyday struggles and simple joys that sparked his lifelong fascination with technology. Speaking on the Lex Fridman Podcast, Pichai recounted experiences from his early years growing up in Chennai, then known as Madras, that continue to shape his worldview and leadership approach today.

Pichai reflected on a time when basic services were scarce, and the idea of instant access to information was unthinkable.

“There was a five-year waiting list. And we got a rotary telephone. But it dramatically changed our lives,” he recalled. “You know, people would come to our house to make calls to their loved ones.”

Pichai explained that before the family owned a phone, routine tasks could take hours, if not days. “I would have to go all the way to the hospital to get blood test records, and it would take two hours to go. And they would say, Sorry, it's not ready; come back the next day. Two hours to come back. That became a five-minute thing,” he said, underscoring the transformative potential of even the simplest technologies.

Even basic necessities like water were in short supply. “We had no running water. You know, it was a massive drought. So they would get water in these trucks, maybe eight buckets per household. So me and my brother, sometimes my mom, we would wait in line, get that,” Pichai shared.

These formative experiences, he said, planted the first seeds of his passion for innovation. “As a kid, even this light bulb went in my head, this power of technology to kind of change people's lives,” he reflected.

When asked what advice he would give to young people aspiring to make a global impact, Pichai emphasised the importance of both passion and continuous growth.

“You have a lot of luck along the way, but you obviously have to make smart choices,” he said. “Your brain is telling you something. But when you do things, I think it's important to listen to your heart and see whether you actually enjoy doing it.”

Pichai stressed that finding work one loves is key to unlocking one’s best potential. “If you love what you do, it's so much easier, and you're going to see the best version of yourself,” he noted, while acknowledging that discovering such passions is often challenging.

He also highlighted the value of learning from others. “At various points in my life, I've worked with people who I felt were better than me. You almost are sitting in a room talking to someone, and they're like — wow,” Pichai reflected. He advised young people to seek out such opportunities. “Putting yourself in uncomfortable situations, working with people who stretch your abilities — that’s what helps you grow,” he said. “Often, you'll surprise yourself.”

