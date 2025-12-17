‘Whole new level’: Founder amused after Gen Z hire calls teammate ‘bro’ in office chat

A casual message exchanged on a team chat has sparked an online discussion on evolving workplace culture after a startup co-founder shared his experience of hiring a Gen Z employee. The post, shared on X by Prateek Sachan, featured a screenshot of an internal work chat in which a Gen Z team member addressed a colleague with the message, “hi @Devin you there bro”. A workplace moment went viral on X after a founder posted a chat where a Gen Z employee addressed a teammate with “bro”.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Amused by the tone, the founder posted the image online with the caption, “Hired a Gen Z. Bro culture has reached a whole new level.”

The post struck a chord with many users and has clocked over 6,000 views, triggering several reactions.

Social media reacts to changing office etiquette

The screenshot sparked a lively conversation about what professionalism looks like in modern workplaces, particularly as younger employees enter offices with their own communication styles. While some users viewed the exchange as harmless and refreshing, others felt it crossed traditional boundaries of workplace decorum.

One user commented, “that’s actually a good signal.” Another joked, “I finally cracked how to convince Devin to do the job better lol.”

Others saw the moment as symbolic of a broader cultural shift. One user wrote, “This is new India,” pointing to changing norms shaped by younger professionals and startup culture. Another added, “I really found it funny,” while a separate comment read, “Hahaha loved it,” suggesting many found the interaction relatable rather than inappropriate.

Not everyone agreed, however. One user expressed concern, writing, “I think its not professional,” echoing the view that certain boundaries should still be maintained in formal work environments.

