Wholesome video of specially-abled man winning life against all odds may leave you inspired

There are many videos on the Internet that showcase several life-altering and inspiring stories experienced by people. This Instagram video of a specially-abled man named Houston is a precious addition to that category which will definitely fill your heart with pure joy. The video shared on Houston’s Insta page Downs and Towns has received much love from netizens.

The clip starts with Houston playing the role of a doctor and his parents at the time he was born. He goes on to portray the uncertainty showcased by the doctor after he was diagnosed with Down Syndrome. As the video goes on, Houston details how he has gone past those questions and is now a successful photographer as well as traveler at just the age of 23.

So grab some tissues and take a look at the video:





Shared on April 5, the clip has garnered over 2,700 likes and several appreciative comments. People whole-heartedly lauded Houston’s talent and expressed their liking for the video with heart and fire emojis. Many pointed out how inspiring his work was.

“I'm a special education teacher and I'll be showing this to one of my down syndrome kids. I'm so glad I came across your account,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is awesome! So inspiring,” commented another. “LOVE IT!! You’re one talented dude,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?