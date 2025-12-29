Why ‘Instagram Story’ is trending on Google today and sparking widespread curiosity

The phrase ‘Instagram Story’ has emerged as one of the top searches on Google Trends today, sparking curiosity among social media users over what triggered the sudden spike. While such trends often rise due to platform updates or viral challenges, this time the reason is far more personal and celebrity driven. A celebrity’s personal ‘Instagram story’ went viral, pushing the term onto Google Trends.(Bloomberg)

The trend can be traced back to an Instagram Story shared by American actor Ethan Slater, who is currently in a relationship with global pop icon Ariana Grande. The post, shared on Friday, December 26, just a day after Christmas, quickly caught the attention of fans and social media watchers alike.

A personal glimpse that caught fans off guard

Slater’s Instagram Story featured a series of affectionate moments with Grande. One of the images showed the singer cuddling a pet dog while seated comfortably on a sofa. Dressed in an all black outfit, Grande appeared relaxed and affectionate as she posed with her furry companion.

Another Story featured Slater and Grande sitting close together on a sofa, radiating warmth and closeness. The images were widely perceived as romantic and tender, offering a rare glimpse into the couple’s private life. Alongside the picture, Slater wrote, “Very merry holidays.”

Why the story continues to trend

Although the Instagram stories were shared two days ago, their impact has not faded. The posts circulated rapidly across fan pages and discussion forums, prompting widespread reactions and speculation. As screenshots and reposts spread across platforms, searches for ‘Instagram Story’ surged, keeping the phrase firmly placed on Google Trends.

As of now, ‘Instagram Story’ remains a major talking point, once again highlighting how moments shared by celebrities on social media can quickly turn into global digital trends.