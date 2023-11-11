Wicketkeeper’s strange catch goes viral. ‘Bro didn’t catch the ball, it caught him,’ say people

A wicketkeeper’s never-seen-before way of taking a catch has left people in disbelief - and also in splits. During a match between KPA 123 and KCSA Calicut in the Kerala Premier League, the player takes the catch but not in the usual way it is taken. Rather, he stops the ball when it bounces off his gloves and lands on his back. The image shows a cricketer taking a never-seen-before catch. (Screengrab)

The moment is now viral, and several people are sharing videos of it across different social media platforms. Mumbai Indians too took to Instagram to share a video of the unusual catch along with a caption that reads, “And the fielding medal goes to…”

Take a look at this video to see why the catch has left people amused:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected close to 9.1 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this unusual catch?

“First no look catch in cricket,” joked an Instagram user. “Bro didn't catch the ball, the ball caught him,” added another. “Bro went skydiving for a second,” joined a third. “One of the best catches on the Earth,” wrote a fourth.

