Hold onto your honey pots! Is Winnie the Pooh in the royal list of guests for King Charles' coronation?

Hold onto your honey pots because Winnie the Pooh is joining the star-studded lineup for King Charles III's Coronation Concert! The lovable bear, who is known for his sweet tooth and wise words, will be appearing in the pre-recorded videos during the coronation. Winnie along with Tom Cruise will share "little-known facts about the king" with the audience.

But that's not all – the concert will also feature performances from big names like Nicole Scherzinger, Joan Collins, Tom Jones, Bear Grylls, Oti Mabuse, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs, and club DJ Pete Tong. Pianist Lang Lang and recent winner of The Piano, Lucy, will also be playing a selection, while Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.

The event will be hosted by none other than Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, and will be televised live on the BBC. The concert promises to be a "jam-packed evening of memorable moments," according to the network's director of unscripted programming, Kate Phillips.

While we're not sure what Pooh Bear will be wearing to the event, we're sure he'll be dressed to impress. After all, he's been known to rock a red crop top and no pants like nobody's business. We can't wait to see what he has to say about the new king, and to hear Nicole Scherzinger belt out some tunes. It's going to be a honey of a night!