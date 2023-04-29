Home / Trending / Hold onto your honey pots! Is Winnie the Pooh in the royal list of guests for King Charles' coronation?

Hold onto your honey pots! Is Winnie the Pooh in the royal list of guests for King Charles' coronation?

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 29, 2023 10:06 PM IST

While we're not sure what Pooh Bear will be wearing to the event, since he's been known to rock a red crop top and no pants

Hold onto your honey pots because Winnie the Pooh is joining the star-studded lineup for King Charles III's Coronation Concert! The lovable bear, who is known for his sweet tooth and wise words, will be appearing in the pre-recorded videos during the coronation. Winnie along with Tom Cruise will share "little-known facts about the king" with the audience.

Winnie the Pooh along with Tom Cruise will share "little-known facts about the king" with the audience.
Winnie the Pooh along with Tom Cruise will share "little-known facts about the king" with the audience.

But that's not all – the concert will also feature performances from big names like Nicole Scherzinger, Joan Collins, Tom Jones, Bear Grylls, Oti Mabuse, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs, and club DJ Pete Tong. Pianist Lang Lang and recent winner of The Piano, Lucy, will also be playing a selection, while Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.

The event will be hosted by none other than Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, and will be televised live on the BBC. The concert promises to be a "jam-packed evening of memorable moments," according to the network's director of unscripted programming, Kate Phillips.

Also read | Royal insider reveals Harry's personality ‘turnaround’ after meeting Meghan

While we're not sure what Pooh Bear will be wearing to the event, we're sure he'll be dressed to impress. After all, he's been known to rock a red crop top and no pants like nobody's business. We can't wait to see what he has to say about the new king, and to hear Nicole Scherzinger belt out some tunes. It's going to be a honey of a night!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bbc king charles iii bear grylls tom cruise sonam kapoor katy perry downton abbey Sonam Kapoor Bollywood + 7 more
bbc king charles iii bear grylls tom cruise sonam kapoor katy perry downton abbey Sonam Kapoor Bollywood + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out