Witty wedding toast by groom’s cousin leaves people in splits. Watch viral video

Wedding toast is a special ceremony in some cultures. It is a practice where friends or family of bride or groom say a few words about them to celebrate the happy occasion. The Internet is filled with various kinds of wedding toasts. Amid them is this speech by a groom’s cousin that sparked laughter at a wedding party. There is a possibility that his hilarious words will leave you laughing out loud too.

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of Two Folks Films. They shared the video with a simple caption. “Cousin of the groom. I mean, he’s not wrong!?” they wrote along with a laughing out loud emoticon.

The video opens to show the cousin of the groom holding a mic in one hand and a phone in another. He is seen reading his speech from the mobile. He starts by saying how he wants to congratulate the newlyweds. Then he shares how years ago he saw his cousin’s bride for the first time. It is what he says after that left people in splits.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on June 22. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 11.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Favourite speech ever,” wrote an Instagram user. “Funnest one ever, short, simple, hilarious!” posted another. “Funniest best man speech I’ve heard in a while,” expressed a third. There were many who showcased their reactions with laughing out loud emoticons.