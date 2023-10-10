Woman, 85, cycles over 1,600 km to heal from the loss of her three children

An elderly woman from the Galloway region of Scotland turned to cycling to cope with an unimaginable loss. Mavis Paterson, 85, cycled to heal from the loss of her three children, who died over a span of four years. She recently completed 1,609 km pedaling across Scotland. 85-year-old Mavis Paterson with her bicycle. (Instagram/@maviscycle)

According to a report by BBC, Paterson lost her son Sandy in 2012 to a heart attack, her daughter Katie succumbed to viral pneumonia in 2013, and her son Bob in an accident in 2016. All of her children were in their 40s at the time of their passing.

“If I didn’t have my bicycle, and this is terrible to say, I don’t think I would want to live,” Paterson told CNN Sport. She added, “To lose your complete family, it’s just unbelievable. My daughter once said, because one of her friends had died, and she said: ‘Oh mum, imagine losing a child.’ I said: ‘I know. I couldn’t imagine it.’ All mine have gone.”

For her cycling adventure, Paterson would wake up early and set out riding the circumference of Scotland, covering up to 80 km each day. During this physically gruelling journey, she also raised money for British-based charity Macmillan Cancer Support.

Despite the heart-wrenching tragedy she faced, Paterson loves taking on challenges as these activities provide a therapeutic escape from the pain. She is survived by her three grown-up grandchildren.

“I do think about them a lot but I’ve got to face life, so I take on the challenges which are a huge help to me. The last one I did was wonderful because it took my mind off of the children,” Paterson told BBC.

Throughout her journey, Paterson received support from fellow cyclists who joined her for parts of her ride, keeping her company and encouraging her. When she was about to complete the 1,609 km mark, a crowd was already present to cheer her on. CNN reported that she celebrated her achievement with her grandson and a glass of merlot.

According to BBC, Paterson’s love for cycling goes back to her childhood when she first got on a bike at the age of six. She has been fundraising for the charity for nearly two decades now, undertaking various stunts like abseiling, 24-hour cycle rides, and cycling across Canada and America. She has also climbed Kilimanjaro. In 2019, she became the oldest woman to cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats or John o'Groats? and raised money for Macmillan Cancer Support. However, the current world record for this feat is held by Gina Harris of the UK.

“When I am cycling, I am really happy on my bike and I can even sing and enjoy myself,” Paterson expressed during BBC Radio Sctoland’s Mornings show.

