104-year-old woman skydives, aims to create world record. Watch

It is said that age is just a number, and several elderly people perfectly prove that the saying is true. One of those inspiring people who doesn’t let age stand in their way is Dorothy. This 104-year-old woman attempted to create a skydiving world record. A video of her feat was also posted online, which has amazed people. The image shows a 104-year-old woman skydiving. (Facebook/@Skydive Chicago)

Skydive Chicago, the agency that helped Dorothy accomplish the feat, took to Facebook to share her video. “Creating and celebrating Dorothy on her attempt of setting the world record as the oldest person to make a skydive!” they wrote.

The video opens to show Dorothy descending from the sky, along with her instructor, on a parachute. Once she lands, people around her start cheering. The video ends with a person asking Dorothy how she is feeling. To which she replies, “Fine.” What is amazing about the video is the centenarian's smile after completing the adventure sport.

Take a look at this video of the 104-year-old woman skydiving:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 35,000 views. The share has also collected varied comments from people.

What did Facebook users say about this video?

“This is so awesome. Congratulations,” posted a Facebook user. “So cool! Way to go diver, that landing was perfection!” added another. “Awesome job Dorothy! We were rooting for you from Ohio!” commented a third. “I love this so much! How incredible! Thanks skydive Chicago for taking great care of this sweet lady,” wrote a fourth.

Guinness World Records is yet to confirm if Dorothy created a record with this jump. Presently, Rut Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson from Sweden holds the title of ‘Oldest tandem parachute jump (female).’ She achieved the record a year ago, in 2022, at the age of 103 years 259 days.

