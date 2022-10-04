Woman adds extra salt to food as a prank; see what happens next

At some point or another, we have all pulled pranks on our friends and family members. We enjoy watching their bewildered and amusing reactions, whether we've hidden their belongings or simply played around with them. Additionally, it creates a wonderful memory for you all to cherish. However, pranks may not always go the way you want them to. Sometimes, you expect a bigger reaction and don't get that one. Recently, something similar happened when a wife decided to prank her husband and son by adding extra salt to their food. But, their reactions have divided the internet.

In a video uploaded on Instagram by @onlythecrodwers, the woman takes a spoon full of salt and adds some curry to it. Then, she takes this spoon to her husband and asks him to taste it. She says that she has tried another recipe with some chillies and wants him to try it. As soon as her husband takes a bite, his expressions change immediately. However, he does not give her any feedback. Then, the woman makes her son try the same curry with extra salt. When she asks him if he likes it, he just nods his head.

Take a look at the whole prank by the woman on her husband and kids here:

Since being shared on Instagram, this video has been viewed more than three lakh times. It also has more than 12,000 likes and several comments. One person wrote, "They love you too much to hurt your feelings." Another person said, "They are so nice. That's sweet. Sad thinking about how they're going to survive dinner." Someone even mentioned, "Awww, they are so sweet, not wanting to hurt her feelings."

In contrast to these comments, many users have also said that giving them so much salt can take a toll on their bodies. A user said, "I'd never eat anything you cooked ever again. That's not a joke. That's Poisoning. Naw. Not funny. " Another person said, "Never happening at my house. They will tell me." What do you think about this video?