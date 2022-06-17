Woman adopts senior cat, thinks it'll sleep a lot. Kitty watches cartoon instead

“Adopt, don't shop,” is one motto that a lot of pet parents go by. While adopting pets, people have their own set of notions about their new fur babies. Just like this one woman who adopted a senior cat and thought that she would spend most of her time sleeping - owing to her age. And, she was pleasantly surprised when she got to know that this cat was just a little kitten at heart. Instead of sleeping, all the kitty wants to do is watch cartoon.

The video was posted on the Instagram page ellawatchestv_. Ella, Jovie, and Emily are the three cats who are featured on this page. The page has over 69,000 followers and rightfully so. There is a good chance that this particular video will also brighten up your day and make you smile.

The video opens to show the pet mom in frame with a text insert that clarifies how she had initially thought her cat would spend most of her time sleeping. After this, one gets to see the cat watching a cartoon playing on a TV. She watches the cartoon show named Pingu that revolves around a clumsy young penguin who lives with his family on a polar ice cap in Antarctica.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a few days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ and laughing at this cute catto. It has also received more than 42,000 views on it so far.

An Instagram user writes, “She watches Pingu omg.” “Ella makes me happy, she is happy and soo precious,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “We ask our girl ‘Is it time for your stories?’ And she makes a beeline for the TV.”

What are your thoughts on this viral cat video?

