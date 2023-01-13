Home / Trending / Woman and her partner propose to each other at the same time. Watch her story

Woman and her partner propose to each other at the same time. Watch her story

Published on Jan 13, 2023

The video of a woman explaining how she and her partner ended up proposing to one another at the same time was shared on Instagram.

Proposing to your partner often involves lots of planning to make sure that everything goes smoothly. That is why Dr Bee Nichols started preparing months ahead to propose to her partner, James Kavanagh, while on a vacation. What she didn’t know is how they also decided to do it at the same time - and at the same place where she planned to propose. She has now taken to Instagram to share a video to show how this sweet coincidence took place.

It all started when she shared a post containing two images to show her proposing to her partner. She also wrote, “I don’t know much about soulmates, but we had the same idea and wore matching hats.” Her tweet soon went viral and left people asking more about their story. That is why she took to Instagram to share how they ended up selecting similar rings and proposing at the same place.

“Looks like we had the same idea and wore matching hats. Here’s the full story of our engagement!” she wrote and posted a video.

Both the posts received millions of views and several comments from people. Netizens, on both the platforms, shared how the post and the video are absolutely heartwarming. Some also shared that the posts left them happy.

“This is the cutest thing I have ever seen in my whole life,” wrote an Instagram user. “I’m so obsessed with this story,” expressed another. “Love this so much,” shared a third. Many just wrote “congratulations” to show their reaction.

