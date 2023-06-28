Home / Trending / Woman asks sister to roast brinjal, she does this. Watch

Woman asks sister to roast brinjal, she does this. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 28, 2023 10:09 AM IST

This funny video shows how the woman roasted a brinjal. Watch the video inside.

A video about how a woman roasted a brinjal after her sister asked her to do so to cook a certain dish has left people in splits. No, it is not one of such posts where the cooking fails of people are highlighted. But it is a clip that will nevertheless leave you chuckling. Why? This video shows how the woman roasted as in severely criticised the brinjal.

Woman roasts brinjal.(Twitter/@Susmita)
Woman roasts brinjal.(Twitter/@Susmita)

Twitter user Susmita shared the video on her page. “Ordered brinjal from instamart and told my sister to roast it, this is what she has sent me,” she shared. The video shows a brinjal kept on what appears to be a kitchen counter. What is hilarious is the roasting of a vegetable by a woman not visible in the frame.

Take a look at the video:

The post was shared on June 20. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 35,000 views and counting. Additionally, the share has received more than 400 likes. People have posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video of the brinjal:

“I don't like brinjal,” shared a Twitter user. “Kya mast roast kiya hai,” added another. “Wow, yaar,” joined a third. “She’s not wrong ya know,” wrote a fourth. A few people showed their reactions though laughing out loud emoticons. What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
woman it's viral instagram video + 2 more
woman it's viral instagram video + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out