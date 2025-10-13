Woman attends her own graduation as guest after college charges 32,000 fee: 'Surviving the month was more important'

Graduation is one of the proudest milestones in a person’s life. Walking on stage in a cap and gown, receiving a degree, and celebrating years of hard work is a feeling one can never forget. However, for a digital creator, this dream took an unexpected turn when she attended her own graduation ceremony not as a participant, but as a guest. The digital creator described herself as a single working mother.(Instagram/@rashikariri)

Taking to Instagram, Rashika Fazali shared her “bittersweet moment”, revealing that she attended her own graduation ceremony as a guest because she couldn’t afford to pay the ₹32,000 ceremony fee charged by her college. “I attended my own graduation as a guest. Financially, I couldn’t afford it. And it was a no-brainer that surviving the month was more important than walking the stage,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

"But I really wished I did. I've never worn the cloak before or got to graduate. The last time I did my bachelor's I never got to finish it due to financial issues," she added.

Fazali, who completed her master’s degree, explained that while she couldn’t join her peers on stage, she wanted to be present to celebrate their achievements and her own. “At least I’ll have the memories and most importantly, I got to cheer on my colleagues who were cheering me on when I was going through the worst time of my life,” she said.

The digital creator, who described herself as a single working mother, further expressed pride in overcoming immense challenges. “I am super proud of myself. To graduate with a merit. To graduate with a distinction in my research. To finally be a masters holder. And to do it all while being a single working mom with hardly any support,” she wrote.

“Life has taught me that sometimes you have to make hard decisions. And when you go through them, you come out different and even stronger. And all you're left with are memories because the present is fleeting, the past is living, and the future is unknown,” Fazali concluded.

HT.com has reached out to Rashika Fazali for a comment.

Social media reactions

In the comments section of the post, many users praised Fazali’s resilience and humility, while others expressed outrage over the high ceremony fees.

When one Instagram user asked how much the graduation fee was, Fazali replied that it cost ₹32,000, an amount she simply couldn’t justify spending at the time.

“Graduating with merit and distinction while carrying so much on your shoulders is no small feat rashika! To attend as a guest must have been so difficult, but you turned it into a moment of strength and gratitude. Your little girl will grow up so proud knowing how hard her mama worked and how much strength it took. What a beautiful example you’re setting for her. congratulations and so proud of you,” one user commented.

“That’s so sad ,if only institutions were a bit human they might have thought of situations like this and opened a monthly fee basis to pay off the graduation fee. It’s sad on so many levels,” expressed another.

“I wish I knew you. I would have happily sponsored you for the event. Not as a favour or help, simply because I am a mom too and I know how hard it is. Congratulations and all the best for your future,” commented a third user.