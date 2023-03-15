Woman beautifully plays Oscar-winning song Nattu Nattu from RRR on a veena. Watch

SS Rajamouli's Telugu film RRR's song Naatu Naatu has become a sensational hit worldwide. The song has won several prestigious awards, including Best Original Song at the Oscars. Ever since the historic win, many netizens have taken to social media to talk about the song. Not only that, many are even doing the viral step of Nattu Nattu and even singing it too. Amid these, a video of an artist playing the song on a veena has gone viral.

"Let's Congratulate our RRR team. I am very proud that Natu Natu is the first song from an Indian film to win the Oscar Award for Best Original song; great honour!!!" wrote the artist in the post's caption. In the video, you can see the artist Veena Srivani. She has set up her instrument in front of the camera and can be heard playing the song beautifully. She is all smiles as she plays the song.

This video was shared on March 13. Since being shared, it has been viewed over two lakh times. The clip also has over 5,000 likes and several comments.

An individual posted, "The joy on your face is as good as the music you played! Great start to my day." Another person added, "Awesome. We can see the happiness in your eyes, ma'am." A third person posted, "This is so awesome."