Woman calls off wedding after fiancé secretly buys house with his mother: ‘He didn’t even tell me’

A 28-year-old woman took to Reddit to share that she called off her wedding after discovering that her fiancé of five years secretly bought a house—not with her, but with his mother. According to her post, she and her fiancé of five years had been planning their future together, including saving for a home they both loved. However, she noted she was blindsided when he revealed he had already bought a house with his mother, without informing her. The bride claimed that the groom never informed her about the house.(Pexel)

In her post, she alleged that his mother found “the perfect place” and convinced him to split the cost because she “didn’t want to rent anymore.” She also claimed he justified his decision by saying she was “taking too long” to save, and his mother offered him a “faster way” to own property.

She described her shock upon hearing the news, writing, "I just stared at him like… wtf?? And when I asked where I fit into all this, he goes, ‘Oh, well, you can move in too, of course!’” She claimed she was uncomfortable with the idea of moving into a home that his mother picked out, partially owned, and would live in full-time.

According to her, she told him she needed space and eventually decided she couldn’t marry someone who thought this was normal. However, she claimed her decision was met with backlash from his family, who insisted she was “being dramatic” and that “it’s just a house.” She also said her own parents felt cancelling the wedding was extreme.

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly gained traction, with many users supporting her. One person wrote, “NTA—He didn't tell you, he didn't include you, and he just expects you to live with his mom. You're an afterthought.” Another user commented, “The kick in the teeth is that he made sure to take care of himself in terms of big-ticket assets, leaving OP exposed if they should ever split. And this idea of a 30-year-old being okay living with mom for the rest of his life? OP is right to bounce.”

One user wrote, “NTA it’s not just about the wedding. It’s about the life you are going to live with him. If he puts his mother first everything or makes important decisions like this without you it will cause a lot of conflict. And it’s not just a house, him buying a house with her means he won’t be able to buy one with his wife for quite some time.”

