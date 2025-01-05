Woman creates a breathtaking rangoli by effortlessly tossing powder: 'This is magic'

A fascinating video showcasing a unique and unconventional method of rangoli-making has grabbed the attention of the internet. The clip, which has garnered over 3 lakh views on X, has intrigued viewers with its effortless yet stunning approach to the age-old tradition of rangoli. A viral video showcased a woman creating a stunning rangoli by tossing powders.(X/@Narasim18037507)

Instead of the conventional meticulous arrangement of coloured powders into intricate designs, the woman in the video opts for an entirely different method. She is seen casually tossing vibrant powders onto the ground, allowing them to fall in an unstructured yet calculated flow. Astonishingly, as the powders settle, they form a beautifully symmetric and vibrant rangoli design.

Watch the clip here:

Creativity meets simplicity

The fluidity of the design process has captivated audiences, representing a modern twist to the centuries-old art form. Traditionally, rangoli is created during festivals such as Diwali and Holi, showcasing cultural motifs and vibrant hues that demand precision and patience. This new approach, however, challenges those conventions, offering a fresh and creative perspective that celebrates simplicity without compromising beauty.

Many viewers were amazed by the ease with which the design came together, proving that innovation can blend seamlessly with tradition.

Social media buzz

The video has sparked a lively discussion among netizens. One viewer marvelled, “This is absolutely mesmerising. Who knew something so simple could be so beautiful?” Another expressed, “I love how she broke the traditional mould yet stayed true to the essence of rangoli.”

Some users were inspired to try the technique themselves, with one commenting, “This looks doable even for someone like me who’s not artistic!” Others praised the woman's ingenuity, saying, “This is art at its finest – effortless yet impactful.”

However, a few purists had reservations. One remarked, “While it’s creative, it misses the intricacy of traditional rangoli.” Another added, “This is innovative, but it doesn’t feel the same as the painstaking designs we grew up with.”